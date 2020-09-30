Study finds a Mexico-sized swath of intact land lost to human pressure

Humans have not treaded lightly on the Earth. Over the centuries, we have left our mark on almost every ecosystem, contributing to a steady, and increasingly rapid, decline in the world’s natural places. A new study published in One Earth found that more than half of the world is under moderate or intense pressure due to humanity, and that between 2000 and 2013, about 1.9 million square kilometers (734,000 square miles) of intact land — about the size of Mexico — has been modified to the point of devastation. Borneo. Image by Liana Joseph. Lead author Brooke Williams, a doctoral candidate at the University of Queensland in Australia, said the findings caught her by surprise. “We were expecting there to be high levels of intact ecosystem and wilderness loss, but the results were shocking,” Williams told Mongabay in an email. “A lot of biodiversity requires intact land for survival, and people rely on the services that intact ecosystems provide. Climate change mitigation efforts are also undermined by these losses because intact lands make crucial contributions to the terrestrial carbon sink, so it really is cause for concern.” Williams and her colleagues used a method of human pressure mapping called the “human footprint,” which tracked eight pressures on the natural world: built environments, population density, nighttime lights, crop lands, pasture lands, roads, railways, and navigable waterways. This data set relied mainly on satellite imagery, but also used census data for things like population density, Williams said. “We are in the era…This article was originally published on Mongabay

