Brazilian dry forests are chronically degraded even in non-deforested areas

Located in northeastern Brazil, the Caatinga, with its shrublands and dry forests, is seen by many as poor in biodiversity. As a consequence, the region receives little investment for conservation actions. Experts say, however, that with more than 900 species of plants and animals, the biome is the largest and most diverse among the world’s seasonally dry tropical forests. It is also the only wholly Brazilian biome and one of the least-studied regions on the globe. Distributed along 47,100 fragments, around half of the Caatinga vegetation remains – and constant water stress makes it deeply vulnerable to climate change. Now a recent study points out that even these remaining non-deforested areas are severely threatened by human action accumulated over decades and centuries. Authors call the effect chronic anthropogenic disturbance, and note it is highly dependent on location: north and west forest patches are more disturbed than those at the east and south of the Caatinga. In the image, disturbance vectors are distributed geographically in the Caatinga. (A) represents human population (CDI of 0.64), (B) shows infrastructure (CDI of 0.86), (C) maps grazing (CDI of 0.49), (D) shows wood extraction (CDI of 0.50) and (E) represents fire (CDI of 0.04). Credits: Journal of Applied Ecology, First published: 05 July 2020, DOI:(10.1111/1365-2664.13686) The researchers, from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN) and World Resources Institute Brazil, wanted to understand how the intensity of such disturbance varies among different geographic regions, forest fragment sizes, and as a function of distance…This article was originally published on Mongabay

