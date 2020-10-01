Oil tanker fire in Sri Lanka’s rich waters highlights need for preparedness

Colombo — Authorities in Sri Lanka are seeking millions of dollars in damages after a weeklong firefighting operation to put out a blaze on board an oil tanker in its waters. Some of the fuel oil from the MT New Diamond leaked into the sea but was quickly contained, and none of the 270,000 tonnes of its crude oil cargo leaked or caught fire, averting what could have been a major environmental disaster. With the ship now stabilized and awaiting permission to dock at an available port to offload the crude, Sri Lankan authorities have filed charges against the captain and a claim for $2.4 million from the ship’s owners for the firefighting and pollution prevention efforts. “This is just a preliminary claim and Sri Lanka will also demand a security to cover compensation for possible environmental impacts due to the oil fuel leakage,” Dharshani Lahandapura, head of Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), told Mongabay. A team of experts has been tasked to assess the environmental damage, but a comprehensive assessment is expected to take some time, Lahandapura said. “If the ship capsized, that would have been one of the worst marine environment disasters to occur, considering the amount of oil it was carrying. We are lucky that the crude oil had not spilled into the ocean from MT New Diamond tanker,” he said. “We consider this an eye-opener for Sri Lanka and identify our need to strengthen its capacities to address major oil spills.” The fire began…This article was originally published on Mongabay

