World’s plants and fungi a frontier of discovery, if we can protect them: Report

Outer space, the ocean depths and quantum physics are areas ripe for discovery, the underexplored frontiers of science. But another frontier may be hidden in plain sight, right under your feet or out your window, in the kingdoms of plants and fungi. In 2019 alone, 1,942 plants and 1,886 fungi were newly described by scientists. Some of these plants are in the family of garlic and onions, some new wild types of cassava, and some closely related to known medicinal species and potentially new sources of medicine. However, nearly 40% of global plant species are estimated to be threatened with extinction. The last known remaining Abutilon pitcairnense was destroyed by a landslide on Pitcairn Island in the southern Pacific Ocean. It is now considered extinct. Photo by Marcella Corcoran. The "State of the World's Plants and Fungi 2020" report, released this week by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew (RBG Kew), delves into a global assessment of plants and fungi as food, fuel, medicine, tools for urban resilience and stores of genetic diversity; the commercialization of plants; and whether conservation policies help or hinder scientific research. Also covered are states of both extinction and discovery. The report was born of the collaborative effort of 200 scientists from 42 different countries. Each chapter is based on new studies published in the journal New Phytologist and aims to present these findings in a reader-friendly manner. "It's an unprecedented collection of knowledge," Phil Stevenson, RBG Kew scientist and lead author of the ecosystem services chapter

