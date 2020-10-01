World’s protected areas lack connections, recent study finds

The world’s protected areas are largely a jumble of disjointed refuges, separated from each other by the encroachment of human impacts, a recent study has found. Fewer than 10% of these parks and preserves are connected by intact habitat, the research, published Sept. 11 in the journal Nature Communications, found, even as opportunities for connections exist: More than 40% of the Earth’s surface remains intact. “I was extremely alarmed by the findings,” Michelle Ward, the study’s lead author and a doctoral candidate at Australia’s University of Queensland, said in an email. “These results [mean] that more than 90% of protected areas are isolated in a sea of human activities. This should serve as a wake-up call to many countries.” A global map shows the discontinuity of the world’s protected area network. Image courtesy of Ward et al., 2020. Some countries have been upping the proportion of their land that’s protected. When that land is intact, that’s a good thing for the species that call it home, Ward said, as it serves as a sanctuary from the wave of land uses like agriculture that can wipe out critical habitat and functioning ecosystems. Many governments have used the goal of setting aside 17% of their land and 10% of their coasts and the parts of the ocean under their control by 2020 as laid out in the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity’s Aichi targets to rally such efforts. But not all protected areas are created equal. Ecologists worry that if they’re not…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay