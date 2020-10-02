A Philippine tribe’s plant-based medical tradition gets its moment

MINDANAO, Philippines — In his 52 years, Vicente Bandojo says, he has never been admitted to a hospital or consulted a medical doctor for any ailment that afflicted him. Bandojo is known within his ethnic Manobo tribe as Datu (chieftain) Palagsulat. The Manobo, whose name means “people of the river,” live in the Philippines’ Agusan del Sur province and other parts of the southern region of Mindanao. Pushed to the fringes by the arrival of foreigners and settlers from elsewhere in the Philippines centuries ago, the Manobos have been able to preserve their cultural identity, which is firmly grounded in nature. With few job opportunities in the mountains, most highland-dwelling Agusan Manobo live below the poverty line, making a living from farming, manual labor or hunting. Despite this, they’re the keepers of a treasure, though an open secret, that they believe safeguards them when they fall sick. This is the vast compendium of ethnomedicinal plants that the Manobo have passed down from generation to generation, and that’s the subject of a recent study for scientific conservation purposes. “Our tribe have been using these plants since time immemorial and they are effective in treating various illnesses such as fever, diarrhea, cough and skin diseases, among others,” Datu Palagsulat told Mongabay in a phone interview. “I have never been admitted to a hospital ever since because I used these plants that are abundant in the forest or in our backyards for treating various malaises that I would feel.” Mark Lloyd Dapar, a biologist…This article was originally published on Mongabay

