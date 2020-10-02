Indian embassy in Madagascar becomes first to go fully solar

The Indian embassy in Madagascar went solar to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, becoming the first Indian embassy to embrace renewable energy. An 8 KW solar power plant was inaugurated at the embassy premises in the capital Antananarivo in the presence of the Malagasy Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and environment minister Rahanirina B. Vahinala. “Our violence towards nature has led to biodiversity loss, environmental pollution, and climate change,” Abhay Kumar, India’s ambassador to Madagascar, said on the occasion, drawing a link between Gandhi’s message of non -violence and the ongoing biodiversity loss and climate change crisis facing the world. India’s ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, left, and the Malagasy Prime Minister Christian Ntsay, inaugurating the solar power plant. Image courtesy of Indian embassy Madagascar. “On his birthday and on the international day of non-violence today, we must commit ourselves to non-violence towards nature,” Kumar said of Gandhi’s message. Madagascar, one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots, is also facing immense challenges in protecting its biological wealth. It hosts over 100 species of lemurs, a primate endemic to the country, but nearly all of them are threatened with extinction. A large section of the population depends on forests for firewood and construction. Biomass accounts for almost 80% of the people’s energy needs. Woodland is also routinely cleared to create agricultural fields. Less than 15% of the population has access to grid power. At the same time, lying in the tropics, Madagascar has immense potential to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

