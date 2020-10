National Trust suffers 'worst year' for ash dieback

From BBC

The National Trust has said it has experienced the worst year on record for ash dieback on its estates.

It says a combination of the coronavirus lockdown and the driest spring on record created a “perfect storm” for the disease to spread.

The charity says it will have to spend £2m on felling infected trees this year – four times more than the average cost of felling trees.

Sites affected are places that inspired Beatrix Potter and John Constable.

Some landscapes show resistance to ash diebackWhat will be rising from the ashes?

“Ash dieback is a catastrophe for nature,” said the trust’s national tree and woodland adviser, Luke Barley.

“Our landscapes and woodlands are irrevocably changing before our eyes, and this year’s combination of a dry spring and late frost may have dramatically sped up the severity of ash dieback.”

Lockdown impacts

Mr Barley went on to explain that the charity’s estates across the country were being hit hard by the pathogen.

From author Beatrix Potter’s Troutbeck Farm in the Lake District to the trees around John Constable’s hometown of Flatford, Suffolk – which is said to have provided the inspiration for his masterpiece, the Hay Wain – all were feeling the impact of the disease spread going largely unchecked over the past six months.

“Lockdown has meant we were not able to undertake regular conservation work and many of our rangers who have returned are now forced to spend time felling to manage safety,” Mr Barley added.

“Vital conservation work, such as tree planting, managing flower-rich meadows and important maintenance work is having to go on hold as a result.”

Ash dieback, triggered by a fungus called Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, causes dieback of leaves and branches by shutting down tubes in the trunk that the trees use to transport water and nutrients through its woody frame.

Although the disease, originally from