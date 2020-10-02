Recognition of Indigenous alliance group most recent in a series of big wins for the Amazon

Appreciation of the outsized role that Indigenous people play in helping to protect the planet’s biodiversity, intact ecosystems, and global carbon stocks is growing around the world. On Wednesday, the United Nations honored 10 organizations – over half of them Indigenous – with its prestigious “Equator Prize.” The prize is awarded every two years to recognize community efforts to reduce poverty through the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity. Among those honored was the Ceibo Alliance, an Indigenous Ecuadoran non-profit comprised of communities from four different Indigenous groups spread over Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia. The prize, awarded during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, came just days after Ceibo Alliance’s Co-Founder and prominent Waorani leader Nemonte Nenquimo was named to this year’s TIME 100, the magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The award is the latest in a series of hard-won recognition for Indigenous peoples’ ongoing fight against extractive industries in Ecuador, home to the third-largest oil reserves in South America. By uniting different Indigenous nations around a shared cause, the Ceibo Alliance has managed to create a multilayered and successful approach to territorial and cultural protection that spans everything from territorial mapping and legal aid, to solar energy projects and Indigenous media training. By working closely with different stakeholders on the ground and internationally, alliances like these are increasingly bearing fruit and becoming a model for change in an uncertain time. “We are honored by this global recognition by the UN for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

