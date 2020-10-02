When roads cross wilderness areas, plant pathogens can hitch a ride

On the Åland Islands, a small, sparsely populated archipelago in southern Finland, a team of ecologists spend two weeks each autumn surveying the habitat of a particular butterfly species. The data set has become a one-of-a-kind information-gathering effort and one of the most important models in population biology, according to Anna-Liisa Laine, a biologist at the University of Helsinki. The Åland Islands data set also includes one critical feature: it tracks the presence of Podosphaera plantaginis, a parasitic fungus that infects the butterfly’s host plant. Yet it wasn’t until Elina Numminen visited the islands after a season of particularly diverse plant diseases that the data set turned into a case study in epidemiology. As a postdoctoral researcher in statistics at the University of Helsinki, she wanted to model it against the islands’ road system. Leveraging statistical methods that didn’t exist 10 years ago, Numminen’s study, published in April, has shown for the first time how roads crisscrossing wilderness areas can become pathways for plant pathogens. “This altogether surprised me,” said Numminen, who co-authored the paper with Laine. “Analysis of ecological datasets is challenging. You don’t always find results that are this illuminating and that you are this certain about.” Panel A shows the powdery mildew infection on P. lanceolata, with a zoom-in in panel B. Panels C-E depict example locations where the host grows in Åland archipelago. Images courtesy of Elina Numminen and Anna-Liisa Laine. Pathways of transmission Researchers, particularly those interested in maintaining healthy crops, have pegged roads and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

