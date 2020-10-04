Two leaders tell us how to beat the heat — on a systemic scale

In honor of Climate Week 2020, Fix hosted an Instagram Live conversation with Sonal Jessel, policy and advocacy coordinator for the Harlem-based watchdog organization WE ACT for Environmental Justice, and 2019 Grist 50 Fixer Julia Kumari Drapkin, CEO and founder of the storytelling platform ISeeChange. The two discussed what they do, from shaping policy to telling stories to collecting data, and how their work addresses the deadliest natural phenomenon: extreme heat.

Heat is one of the most nuanced and least visible manifestations of climate change. Solutions to the dangers of extreme heat emerge by addressing housing, health, income inequality, and other social issues — as Drapkin and Jessel know from their work on the ground in New Orleans and New York City.

Read on for highlights from their fast-paced, smart conversation, and check out the full video here.

The following excerpts have been edited for clarity and length.

Drapkin: If you think about heat, it’s like climate change at the level of the body. It impacts every one of your systems — the way you think, the way you breathe, any preexisting conditions you might have. Some medications don’t work well at certain heat thresholds. And our mental health is also very much impacted at certain heat thresholds.

When ISeeChange started working on what we call community investigations, WE ACT for Environmental Justice in Harlem was our first partner. We worked with WE ACT to install heat sensors inside people’s apartments. We knew from satellite data that there was an urban-heat impact in Harlem. But here’s the thing about sensors and satellites: They can’t tell you everything. They cannot provide the granular data we need to actually make changes that really impact our daily lives. So we had residents also telling their stories on ISeeChange, and we synced their stories to the sensors.

We started seeing relationships between what the sensors were telling us and these stories. All together, in partnership with AdaptNY, CUNY, and WE ACT, we ended up modeling indoor urban heat waves and found that they behave very differently than outdoor heat waves.

