Dexamethasone, remdesivir, Regeneron: Trump's Covid treatment explained

From BBC

Since testing positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump has been receiving a number of different drugs, as revealed by his doctors.

It is unclear when the president contracted the virus, but there are two broad phases of a coronavirus infection – the first where the virus is the problem and the second, deadly phase, when our immune system goes into overdrive and starts causing massive collateral damage to other organs.

Treatments fall into two camps – those that directly attack the virus and are more likely to be useful in the first phase and drugs to calm the immune system which are more likely to work in the second.

So what drugs are being used and what do they tell us about his condition?

Dexamethasone

This steroid saves lives by calming the immune system, but it needs to be used at the right time. Give it too early and the drug could make things worse by impairing the body’s ability to fight off the virus.

This is not a drug you would usually give in the “mild” stage of the disease.

A trial of the drug which took place in the UK showed that the benefit kicked in at the point people need oxygen – which Mr Trump did briefly receive.

The World Health Organization advises using the steroid in “severe and critical” cases. Mr Trump’s blood oxygen levels did dip below 94%, which is one of the National Institutes of Health criteria for “severe illness”.

However, those low oxygen levels were not sustained and the gap between someone needing transient oxygen support and advanced Covid is massive.

Some have suggested that the president could be incapacitated because of the effects that the steroid can have on the mind. Dexamethasone’s side effects include anxiety, altered mood and cognitive impairment, but these are more