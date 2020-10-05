On a Philippine island, a tricky balancing act between development and water

When rain falls on Bantayan Island, the supply of fresh water rises. If the rains fail, it becomes scarcer. The more than 120,000 residents of Bantayan and 22 nearby islets in Cebu province, in the central Philippines, get all their fresh water from an aquifer that’s replenished by rainfall. Demand for the precious resource in this expanse of clear blue marine waters has surged with the COVID-19 pandemic, as residents look to keep infection at bay through frequent handwashing and cleaning. “There has been a very significant increase in water consumption during these two months,” says Junald Ango, a community organizer in Bantayan. But there are concerns that this vital freshwater supply may come under even greater pressure from a move to lift the protected area status of the islands. Such a move would inevitably expand development and construction activities, Ango says, which, if not properly regulated, could cause the collapse of Bantayan’s freshwater system. While Bantayan Island is surrounded by pristine blue marine waters, the only usable water on the island comes from rainfall. Image courtesy of Lindo S. Gigante. Protected status In 1981, then-President Ferdinand Marcos declared Bantayan Island and its surrounding islets—an area of pristine beaches, mangroves, and coral reefs—a protected wilderness area. The declaration, however, was vague about exactly which of the islands and what areas within them fell under this new designation. So the Ministry of Environment (today the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, or DENR), placed all 23 islands under the Bantayan Island…This article was originally published on Mongabay

