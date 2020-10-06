Automakers fuelling deforestation, dispossession in Paraguay’s Gran Chaco: report

Major European automakers including Jaguar Land Rover and BMW are using leather linked to illegal deforestation in South American forests home to one of the world’s last uncontacted tribes, according to new research. In a report by London-based NGO Earthsight released last week, titled Grand Theft Chaco, the group said undercover investigations of the automakers’ supply chains had revealed links to illegal clearances of forest in the Chaco region of Paraguay. Earthsight said its findings were likely to be just the “very dirty tip of a much larger iceberg” as none of Europe’s 10 largest makers of leather-clad cars were able to fully identify the source of the raw materials used in their vehicles. “No car owner is going to feel comfortable in their plush leather seat knowing that the last forest refuge of an uncontacted tribe was illegally cleared to make it,” Sam Lawson, Earthsight director, said in a statement. “This simply should not be allowed to happen. And this is far from an isolated case. Europe is awash with the products of deforestation and human rights abuses. Corporations have utterly failed to do the right thing. It is high time governments made them.” The forests of the Gran Chaco, a lowland region straddling Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil, are home to at-risk fauna such as jaguars and giant anteaters, whose populations have been devastated by cattle ranching and soybean cultivation. Between 1987 and 2012, Paraguay destroyed almost 4.4 million hectares (16,988 square miles) of forest, mainly to expand…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay