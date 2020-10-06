Brazilian frog believed ‘extinct’ for 50+ years, found with eDNA testing

Phasmahyla guttata, also known as the spotted leaf frog, is endemic to the Atlantic Forest, which is where Megaelosia bocainensis went missing 52 years ago, and where its eDNA was recently found. However, scientists have yet to see M. bocainensis in the flesh. Image by Leo Malagoli. Scientists in Brazil have found evidence of a frog that was previously believed to have become extinct more than 50 years ago, marking a significant step forward for the innovative environmental DNA (eDNA) testing technique. Fieldwork targeted at detecting traces of particular endangered and low-population species living in the Atlantic Forest and the Cerrado savanna grasslands uncovered the continued existence of Megaelosia bocainensis, a frog known for its rounded snout and granular skin that had not been seen since 1968 in its São Paulo state Atlantic Forest habitat. Researchers, including scientists from Cornell University, singled out 30 frogs across 6 sites for analysis, of which there were 13 species that had totally disappeared, 12 species that had disappeared locally, and five species that had become hard to find. The study, published in the journal Molecular Ecology, found a total of seven species — including a number that had either declining populations or had disappeared entirely from local sightings — through use of eDNA surveys. “The technique has been used for many years,” says Carla Martins Lopes, lead author of the paper and a researcher at São Paulo State University in Brazil. “But the difference with our study is that we have applied the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

