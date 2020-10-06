Indonesia’s food estate program eyes new plantations in forest frontiers

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government is doubling down on a plan to establish large-scale agricultural plantations across the country, in a move that threatens widespread deforestation and the disenfranchisement of smallholder farmers. President Joko Widodo announced the expansion of the “food estate program” on Sept. 23 as part of measures to secure domestic food supplies end Indonesia’s reliance on imported food crops. Among the regions expected to become agricultural centers are the provinces of North Sumatra and South Sumatra in the country’s west, and East Nusa Tenggara and Papua in the east. The announcement comes as the government prepares to start planting this year on the site of the current national food estate project in the Bornean province of Central Kalimantan. Widodo said the government would focus on establishing the plantations in Central Kalimantan and North Sumatra first, before expanding to the other regions. In Central Kalimantan, the government has identified 165,000 hectares (407,700 acres) of potential farmland in the districts of Pulang Pisau and Kapuas. Most of this new estate will sit on peatlands that were targeted for an identical initiative, the Mega Rice Project (MRP), in the mid-1990s. The government back then quickly abandoned the MRP after the nutrient-poor peatlands proved too unforgiving for rice, a crop that requires the kind of mineral soils found in Java and Bali islands to thrive. The Widodo administration has called for reviving the former MRP areas, albeit with changes in light of the lessons learned from the failure of that earlier project.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

