Stock indices let Brazil meatpackers shed ties to deforestation, draw investors

A hundred and twenty-one million dollars. That's one-third of the 2019 net profit of the world's largest meat producer, JBS. It's also the amount that JBS, together with competitors Marfrig and Minerva, raised on Brazil's capital market thanks to the stamp of approval from the Brazilian stock exchange. But as with many things in the world of finance, there's a lack of transparency about how this works — and even a likelihood that it doesn't live up to the spirit of encouraging investments in companies with good environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. For Brazil's Big Three meatpackers, which are closely associated with deforestation in the Amazon, the stock exchange's stamp of approval comes in the form of inclusion in the representative indices of the B3, as the São Paulo-based exchange is known. The indices are populated by companies selected for their good stock market performance and level of management. JBS, Marfrig and Minerva are listed on at least 14 of the 34 indices on the stock exchange, including the reference indices for sustainability and governance — despite the fact that their businesses depend on a supply chain that's entwined with deforestation and land grabbing in the Amazon. In spite of their stated commitments, they haven't managed to ensure that their products are free of these problems. The B3 representative indices serve as investor guides, indicating the best stock picks. Investors wishing to buy into the companies that comprise each of these indices can do so through exchange-traded funds (ETFs),

