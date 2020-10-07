View the video in your browser

Speed limits are set by drivers “voting with their feet.” That’s a problem for everyone else on the street.

Sources:

NACTO | City Limits

Los Angeles City Council | 2008 Speed Limit Report

Los Angeles Department of Transportation | 2018 Speed Limit Report

Brian Taylor and Yu Hong Hwang | Eighty-Five Percent Solution: Historical Look at Crowdsourcing Speed Limits and the Question of Safety

ITE | Speed Zoning Information A Case of “Majority Rule”

Hammond, et al. | Traffic Engineering and the Police

US Bureau of Public Roads | Accidents on Main Rural Highways, 1964

Research Triangle Institute | Speed and Accidents, Volume II

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety | Impact Speed and a Pedestrian’s Risk of Severe Injury or Death

US FHWA | Methods and Practices for Setting Speed Limits

Learn more:

Controlled case study on speed limits in Seattle

Background on California’s speed limit laws

“Right of Way: Race, Class, and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America” by Angie Schmitt

Strong Towns explainer on the 85th Percentile Rule on roads

This story was originally published by Grist with the headline A 1930’s city-planning rule has drivers setting their own speed limits on Oct 7, 2020.

Read the entire article on Grist Climate & Energy