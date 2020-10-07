A live chat with Erin Brockovich! Register today.

Worried about our nation’s growing water crisis? Don’t sweat it. Join Grist’s Angely Mercado for a live conversation with environmental activist Erin Brockovich on the challenges our water systems face, and her new book Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We The People Can Do About It.

What: Erin Brockovich on the National Water Crisis and How We Can Help



When: Monday, October 12 @ 4:00 pm PDT (7:00 pm EDT)

Where: Live via Crowdcast. Register here!

Who:



Angely Mercado, Grist Environmental Justice Fellow



Erin Brockovich, Environmental Activist and Founder of the Erin Brockovich Foundation

Hosted by Book Revue, Long Island’s largest independent bookstore

