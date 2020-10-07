Should your accelerator pedal curb your speeding?

From BBC

Car makers and safety experts are arguing about the best technology to curb speeding on Europe’s roads.

The EU is proposing kit that renders the accelerator pedal temporarily unresponsive when the speed limit is reached.

The driver has to push hard on the pedal to de-activate the system and deliberately break the limit.

Car makers suggest the cheaper option of a bleeping light on the dashboard.

The issue will be debated at a meeting of EU technical experts on Thursday. Whichever system is chosen could apply in the UK, despite Brexit.

What’s at stake?

Each side says their proposed system will annoy drivers less.

The safety experts say their tests show drivers are irritated by the bleep, so they’ll just turn the system off when they arrive at the car.

They say the smart throttle doesn’t annoy drivers so much.

Dudley Curtis from the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) told BBC News: “We are concerned that the final outcome of this debate might be a weakened version of the system which has far lower life-saving potential.”

The car makers’ association ACEA maintains that it supports safety innovation too.

A spokesperson told BBC News it wants a “cascading” system, with a warning light, followed by a beep OR a pedal response.

It said: “The system needs to be accepted by drivers as much as possible. To that end, ACEA supports the most flexible approach to driver feedback, with a cascaded warning system – first visual, then acoustic or haptic (touch)”.

‘Huge savings’

ETSC says this three-part system will be too slow to alert drivers. It says trials with the beep have just annoyed drivers, especially if they have a passenger onboard.

The stakes are high. Huge benefits are envisaged for the planned safety changes – not just a reduction in accidents but also lower emissions from eliminating stop-start driving,