Square Kilometre Array project frets about satellite interference

From BBC

The project to build the largest telescope facility on Earth has also now voiced its concern about the coming era of satellite mega-constellations.

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) will link radio antennas across South Africa and Australia to study the far-reaches of the cosmos.

But its governing organisation says the telescope’s science would be severely compromised if thousands of telecommunications spacecraft begin flying overhead with no regard for the radio interference they might cause.

A number of companies – including US entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX outfit, and the UK/Indian-owned OneWeb firm – plan vast networks in the sky to relay broadband internet.

The Square Kilometre Array Organisation (SKAO) says it’s imperative these ventures engage with the radio astronomy community to minimise their impacts on the South African and Australian antennas.

Already, scientists who observe the Universe in visible/optical light have complained about the brightness of some of the spacecraft and how this can leave streaks in sky images.

The radio astronomers’ issue is slightly different – it concerns the potential for the satellites’ downlink communications to swamp the signals the SKA will try to detect from deep space.

The particular worry is the spectrum in Band 5b – a set of frequencies that runs from 8.3 to 15.4 GHz.

A portion of this is allocated for satellite use, but astronomers also like to use it because it’s where some interesting features are seen to radiate. These include atoms and molecules that on Earth are involved in life processes.

Satellites and astronomers have to date lived relatively happily side by side in Band 5b, largely because those existing spacecraft dedicated to telecommunications have either not operated over radio facilities or when passing by have made sure they aren’t transmitting.

This scenario could radically