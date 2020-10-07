Sumatran bridge project in elephant habitat may exacerbate degradation

OGAN KOMERING ILIR, Indonesia — Officials in Sumatra plan to build a billion-dollar bridge to the Bangka-Belitung archipelago off the island’s east coast, but conservationists warn it threatens a key habitat of the critically endangered Sumatran elephant. The governments of the provinces of South Sumatra and Bangka-Belitung officially agreed on the Bahtera Sriwijaya bridge project on Sept. 17, hailing it as a key step in the economic development of the region. Construction is expected to begin in 2024, with the total cost of the project earmarked at 15 trillion rupiah ($1 billion). The 13.5-kilometer (8.4-mile) highway and bridge will link Ogan Komering Ilir district on the Sumatran mainland to South Bangka district. But the proposed site for the bridge’s starting point in Ogan Komering Ilir has raised concerns among conservationists, who point out that it sits in the Air Sugihan peat ecosystem. This area is home to at least 148 wild Sumatran elephants (Elephas maximus sumatranus), according to the South Sumatra provincial conservation agency. Yusuf Bahtimi, a researcher with the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), who has studied the peatlands and elephants of the eastern coast of Sumatra for years, said there needs to be a science-based strategy to safeguard the ecosystem while still allowing for economic development. Short of that, he said, “[i]t’s very likely that we will lose the elephants in this landscape in the future.” A trained Sumatran elephant is used in a patrol in the Air Sugihan ecosystem. Image by Nopri Ismi/Mongabay Indonesia. As recently…This article was originally published on Mongabay

