Attenborough: 'Curb excess capitalism' to save nature

From BBC

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Sir David Attenborough says the excesses of western countries should “be curbed” to restore the natural world and we’ll all be happier for it.

The veteran broadcaster said that the standard of living in wealthy nations is going to have to take a pause.

Nature would flourish once again he believes when “those that have a great deal, perhaps, have a little less”.

Sir David was speaking to Liz Bonnin for BBC Radio 5 Live’s new podcast ‘What Planet Are We On?’.

Listen to the podcast on BBC Sounds

Speaking personally and frankly, Sir David explained, “We are going to have to live more economically than we do. And we can do that and, I believe we will do it more happily, not less happily. And that the excesses the capitalist system has brought us, have got to be curbed somehow.”

“That doesn’t mean to say that capitalism is dead and I’m not an economist and I don’t know. But I believe the nations of the world, ordinary people worldwide, are beginning to realise that greed does not actually lead to joy.”

Sir David said when we help the natural world, it becomes a better place for everyone and in the past, when we lived closer to nature, the planet was a “working eco-system in which everybody had a share”.

The 10-part podcast is being released on the second anniversary of the publication of a key scientific report on global warming.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change study looked at how the world would cope if temperatures rose by 1.5C by the end of this century.

The podcast series explores issues and solutions around climate change, and features the BBC environment correspondent, Matt McGrath, and science correspondent, Vic Gill, along with interviews with well-known names like Idris