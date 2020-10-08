Deaths and media-driven panic threaten human-jackal coexistence in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO — Gayan Chamila, a resident of a village near Horana in western Sri Lanka, recalled rushing to his backyard in response to hearing an animal cry. There, he found a golden jackal (Canis aureus naria) chasing his dog. The jackal then turned on Chamila, snarling. The villager managed to grab a wooden pole to defend himself, beating the jackal until it was dead. A necropsy carried out later confirmed villagers’ fears: the jackal was rabid. Tales of attacks by rabid jackals began emerging a few weeks earlier, in Millaniya, a village about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Horana. Two villagers there were attacked by jackals and died of rabies, a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain. One of the victims was an 8-year-old girl, Kavini Nethsara, who died Sept. 9. Her mother told media that a jackal had chased and caught the child by her dress, and she fell and injured her leg. According to the mother, doctors didn’t administer any anti-rabies shots because they were told the jackal didn’t bite her. A week later, however, she developed symptoms of rabies and died. It’s now believed the saliva left by the jackal after biting her dress had passed into her open wound. The second victim was bitten on the face when he bent to pick up a stone to hit the jackal. Rabies mainly attacks nerves, and the wound’s proximity to the brain can speed up the contraction process. Golden jackals usually do not operate in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

