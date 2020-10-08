For small farmers in a drier Amazon, fire is no longer a sustainable tool

TAPAJÓS NATIONAL FOREST, Brazil — “Fire is becoming a dangerous thing,” says Pedro Pantoja, better known as Seu Pedrinho. “If there were another way for folks to plant their crops without burning, all the better.” At 69, Seu Pedrinho is one of the oldest residents of the riverside community of Jamaraquá in Tapajós National Forest, in Brazil’s Pará state. Here, each farmer has their own small plot to grow cassava and a specific schedule for when they may clear a new area by burning to prepare for the next season’s planting. “In October or November, closer to the rainy season, people get together to organize the burning,” Seu Pedrinho says. Tapajós National Forest, named after the river that’s one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, is among the most visited conservation units in northern Brazil, and one of the most studied in the Amazon. The Tapajós River Basin is one of the largest and most scenic in the entire Amazon, known for its white-sand beaches. The river passes through the world-famous tourist district of Alter do Chão in the city of Santarém, where air-conditioned inns with restaurants specializing in local cuisine have English-language menus. The national forest itself is home to more than 4,000 people spread across 23 communities and three Indigenous villages, where the tourism is rustic and the river is the center of community life. In Jamaraquá, one of the national forest’s largest communities, ​​the tourism industry is just getting started but is already one of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

