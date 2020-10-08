Our most read conservation stories for September 2020

Mongabay continued to see growth in readership in September, with traffic across our websites rising 25% over last September to 10.97 million pageviews. We’ve already surpassed 2019’s readership (110 million versus 101 million) with three months still left to go in 2020. Fishing for change: Local management of Amazon’s largest fish also empowers women 8/31/20) Written by Claudia Geib – 143,758 pageviews High market demand led to declining numbers and a ban on arapaima fishing in the late 1990s, though illegal poaching for the black market continued. According to a recent paper, the co-management system that has helped these fish recover also provides new opportunities for women in fishing communities. Women working in co-management have newly independent incomes and receive previously unknown respect for their roles, though further work is needed to cement these gains. New paper highlights spread of organized crime from global fisheries 9/4/20) Written by Basten Gokkon – 126,635 pageviews A recently published paper by the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy highlights the extent of transnational organized crimes associated with the global fisheries sector. Besides illegal fishing, these crimes include fraud, money laundering, corruption, drug and human trafficking, and they occur globally throughout the entire fisheries value chain: onshore, at sea, in coastal regions, and online, the paper says. The paper calls for an intersectional, transboundary law enforcement by governments around the world to combat these “clandestine” crimes in the global fisheries industry. In Brazil’s Bahia, peasant farmers and cowboys keep the Cerrado alive…This article was originally published on Mongabay

