Prince William and Sir David Attenborough launch green 'Nobel'

From BBC

Prince William and Sir David Attenborough today launched what they hope will become the “Nobel Prize for environmentalism”.

With £50m to be awarded over a decade, the Earthshot Prize is the biggest environmental award ever.

The idea is to give publicity and funds to what organisers describe as “amazing people” with “brilliant innovative projects to help save the planet”.

The Earthshot Prize will make five awards of £1m each year for 10 years.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, the Duke of Cambridge said he hopes the prize will inject some positivity into the effort to tackle environment issues.

“I think that urgency with optimism really creates action,” the Prince told Nick Robinson.

“There’s a lot of people wanting to do many good things in the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what’s being presented”, he said.

These “Earthshots” are intended as “universal goals to repair our planet by 2030” and will cover five categories: climate, oceans, air pollution, waste and biodiversity.

Who and what is eligible?

Prince William and Sir David say they want to hear from anyone who thinks they’ve spotted something that could really make a difference to the environment.

“We hope that this Earthshot Prize reaches everyone around the world,” the Prince told Radio 4.

“From communities, schools, right up to banks, governments, corporations – anyone and everyone is a part of this and anyone could find the solutions that we need.”

Even suggestions that “may sound crackpot” are welcome, added Sir David, so long as they have the potential to make a difference on what he called “the world scale”.

The hope is that the prize will encourage people to come up with original and unexpected suggestions.

The organisers say the aim is to