The Amazon savanna? Rainforest teeters on the brink as climate heats up

Shifting rainfall patterns, especially those exacerbated by climate change, could drive large parts of the Amazon rainforest to become drier savanna, a new study has found. Rainfall acts like a buffer in rainforest ecosystems, allowing forests to adapt to changes and keep destructive forces like fire at bay. But if the amount of rain dips below a certain level, rainforests could lose their ability to come back, instead turning into drier, savanna-like ecosystems. That’s an issue because the climate plays a big role in where it rains and how much, and if we continue to add climate-warming greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, that could radically change the makeup of the tropics. Heat spots in areas with Prodes (2017-2018) and Deter warnings, Novo Progresso, Para state. Image by Christian Braga/Greenpeace. Even now, large portions of the Amazon sit on the precipice of remaining rainforest or becoming savanna, according to Arie Staal, the lead author of the study and a former postdoctoral researcher at the Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Copernicus Institute of Utrecht University. “In around 40 percent of the Amazon, the rainfall is now at a level where the forest could exist in either state — rainforest or savanna, according to our findings,” Staal said in a statement. The switch would likely be jarring, with the result “probably not even close to savanna, which is a very highly diverse system,” said Paulo Brando, a fire ecologist at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved in the current study.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

