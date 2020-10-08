The social network of coral reef fish: Q&A with ecologist Mike Gil

Unless you’re thinking of the colorful characters in the movie Finding Nemo, the first word you think of for coral reef fish is probably not “social.” But after spending a lot of hours underwater, ecologist Mike Gil discovered something unexpected: the coral reef fish he swam with, especially the large algae-munching species who ventured into dangerous open areas, seemed to be paying very close attention to their neighbors. When Gil and his colleagues set up an array of video cameras to spy on these fish, they found that reef fish were actually taking cues on when to eat — and when to flee — by watching the other fish around them. If they were surrounded by lots of other fish, regardless of the species, they were also less likely to run from predators like sharks. “Which we can relate to, as humans,” said Gil, who is now a chancellor’s postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Colorado Boulder. “When you go into a haunted house, it’s nice to go with your group of friends rather than to go solo.” His latest research found something even more surprising. By simulating these reef ecosystems in statistical models, Gil discovered that social behavior makes reefs more sensitive to overfishing than previously thought. Even more fascinating, his models suggest that fish behavior makes reef ecosystems particularly sensitive to the pace of fishing — removing the same amount of fish overall, but over a longer period of time,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay