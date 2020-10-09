Brazil reports lower deforestation, higher fires in September

Brazil’s national space research institute INPE reported a third straight monthly drop in Amazon deforestation in September, but its data also showed a sharp increase in the area affect by fires. According to INPE’s deforestation alert system, deforestation in the “legal Amazon” during the month of September amounted to 964 square kilometers, down 34% from September 2019. That figure follows a 27% decline in July and a 21% decline in August relative to a year ago when deforestation in the region hit the highest level since 2008. Since January, INPE has reported more than 7,000 square kilometers of deforestation in the Amazon, down 10% from the same period last year, but the second highest on record since 2008. However the reported decline in recent months does not match the trend reported by Imazon, an independent NGO, which reported increases of more than 30% in July and August, but hasn’t published September analysis yet. The discrepancy could be due to the different methodologies used by the two systems, though normally INPE and Imazon’s data show strong correlation. INPE’s September data shows a huge jump in burn scars, reflecting the fires that have raged through vast swathes of the Amazon rainforest in recent weeks. According to INPE, 9,924 square kilometers of burn scars were detected during the month, nearly two-and-a-half times what was registered a year ago and the highest on record since INPE released its new monitoring system in August 2016. According to separate analysis by Amazon Conservation’s MAAP Initiative, at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay