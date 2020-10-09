Madagascar’s top court criticizes government handling of mining project

A year ago, Base Resources, an Australian mining firm, seemed to be nearing the “go” phase of a large mineral sands project in southwest Madagascar. Although some local people opposed the project, the company appeared to have its permits and construction plans in order, and it forecast shipping out the first batches of ilmenite, a base material for white pigments used in products like paint and toothpaste, in 2021. Yet today, the company’s future in Madagascar looks dimmer. In November 2019, Madagascar’s government suspended the project, citing “violence and conflict with host communities” and a lack of clear benefits to the Malagasy people and government. The pandemic then slowed the company’s efforts to negotiate a restart, and after almost a year, the suspension remains in place. Meanwhile, the global economic contraction has dimmed its financing prospects. Now, the news has only gotten worse for the mineral sands firm. On Sept. 9, Madagascar’s Court of Auditors, a branch of the Supreme Court, issued a report on the governance of the project. It cited irregularities in the issuance of permits, the transference of land rights, the management of a protected area, and the consultation process with local people. It was the first such judicial report on a mining project in the country’s history, and its contents are damning for the government. In response, a coalition of two civil society groups have called for a definitive end to the project, citing its potential to damage the environment and infringe upon the “fundamental human…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay