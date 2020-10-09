New Indonesian law may make it harder to punish firms for haze-causing fires

A wide-ranging deregulation bill passed in Indonesia this week downgrades a key legal provision used by authorities to sue plantation firms for the fires that spread across the nation’s peatlands almost every year, blanketing Indonesia and its neighbors in a choking haze. At the same time, the new law also extends a ban on using fire to clear land to subsistence farmers, making it easier to criminally charge Indigenous people for traditional slash-and-burn practices. The changes have long been on the agenda for Indonesia’s plantation lobby. In 2017, industry groups asked the nation’s highest court to strike down rules holding companies strictly liable for fires that occur on their land and exempting farmers who act in accordance with “local wisdom” from the ban on using fire. The groups behind the lawsuit quickly withdrew it, claiming they needed more time to study the rules, but not before declaring they would challenge them again in the future. “This is a violation of [the] constitutional rights of Indigenous Peoples,” Rukka Sombolinggi, secretary-general of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago, known by its Indonesian acronym AMAN, said in an email this week in response to questions about the deregulation law. “This will put Indigenous Peoples who are still practicing traditional farming at risk from criminalization.” A peatland in Sumatra burns during Indonesia’s fire season in 2015. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The new law, known as the Job Creation Act, amends some 1,200 provisions in more than 75 existing laws. President Joko Widodo’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay