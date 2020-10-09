We’re not protecting enough of the right areas to save biodiversity: Study

The past decade began with promise, as nearly every country on the planet made commitments to protect large areas of land, safeguarding global biodiversity amid the ongoing sixth mass extinction. But many countries have fallen short of these commitments, and area-based conservation efforts are not protecting biodiversity as planned, according to the new review “Area-based conservation in the twenty-first century” written by a team of researchers from 14 international institutions and published in the journal Nature. In 2010, members of the U.N.’s Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), comprising 195 countries plus the EU, agreed that at least 17% of global land and 10% of the ocean needed to be protected by 2020. Biodiversity hotspots and areas providing critical ecosystem services were to be prioritized to maximize their conservation effectiveness. The critically endangered golden frog (Mantella aurantiaca) lives in Madagascar. Around 8% of terrestrial landscapes in Madagascar are under formal protection, and 6% of its territorial waters are protected. However, since the arrival of humans, the island has lost 90% of its forest cover. Image by Frank Vassen via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). “We’re in a global biodiversity crisis that threatens our collective future,” the study’s lead author, Sean Maxwell of the University of Queensland in Australia, said in a statement. “We understand what needs to be done to effectively and equitably manage this biodiversity crisis, but governments have dramatically underinvested in protected areas and have been weak in legally protecting them.” Expansion of protected areas over the past 10 years…This article was originally published on Mongabay

