In Bali, the pandemic unravels a hard-won campaign to save Benoa Bay

A year ago, Bali's environmentalist community was cautiously celebrating the cancellation of a massive land reclamation project planned for Benoa Bay. The permit for the 30 trillion rupiah ($2 billion) development plan to build 12 artificial islands — complete with a golf course, theme park, and even a Formula One race course — expired before the project could obtain government approval. On Oct. 10, 2019, the Bali governor designated Benoa Bay a conservation area for religious and cultural activities and artisanal fisheries, protected from reclamation of any kind. For a brief moment after five years of relentless protests, it appeared that Benoa Bay would remain untouched. Barely 11 months later, the Balinese legislature gathered discreetly during the COVID-19 pandemic and approved a zoning plan for the area that would permit sand mining and an expansion of the harbor and airport. These plans passed through gaping loopholes in the 2019 declaration that established a maritime conservation area in Benoa Bay. The Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) had designated 1,243 hectares (3,072 acres) as a maritime cultural protection area, but left the terms "revitalization" and "reclamation" equivalent to each other. Green groups like the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) and the Balinese People's Forum to Reject Reclamation (ForBALI) have expressed lingering doubts about the efficacy of the decree, as it's still trumped by a presidential regulation that allows revitalization (or reclamation) of 700 hectares (1,730 acres) in Benoa Bay.

