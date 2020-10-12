In Bolivia, more than 25% of major fires this year burned in protected areas

More than 120 major fires have been detected in Bolivia since August, more than a quarter of them in protected areas, including Noel Kempff Mercado National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Most of this year’s major blazes, 54%, were detected in savannas in the department of Beni. More than 38% burned in forests, both in the Amazon rainforest and the dry forests of Chiquitano, according to the nonprofit Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). Major fires in Protected Areas of Bolivia in 2020. Data: MAAP/ACEAA. Much like Brazil, most of the fires in Bolivia are escaped agricultural blazes. Farmers routinely use fire to create or to clear croplands and pastures. Lack of proper management and exacerbating conditions such as high temperatures and winds create the perfect recipe for fires to escape into neighboring lands and ecosystems. In Noel Kempff Mercado National Park, more than 8,500 hectares (21,000 acres) have burned this year, a sliver of the 1.5-million-hectare (3.8-million-acre) park. The park, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000 for its pristine forests, encompasses three biomes: Amazon rainforest, Chiquitano dry forest, and Cerrado savanna. Fires have been detected in the transition zone between the rainforest and savanna, moving mostly into the park’s drier savanna biome. “It is a sample of the great damage that fires can cause to vegetation and species in the area should it spread further,” Eduardo Forno, executive director of Conservation International, Bolivia, told Mongabay in an email. “Savannas recover relatively quickly in one to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

