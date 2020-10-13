For Amazon’s harpy eagle, nesting trees are also coveted for timber

Selective logging has long been touted as an environmentally and ecologically favorable way to harvest timber, yet a new study adds to a growing body of evidence that suggests this isn’t entirely the case. In the Amazon rainforest, the study shows, the same tree species used as nesting sites by the harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) are almost all targeted by the commercial timber industry. The authors say that logging operations in the region could be causing wide-scale degradation to the habitat of one of the world’s largest eagles. The analysis was published in Biological Conservation. “It’s absolutely a threat right now,” says lead author Everton Miranda, a Brazilian biologist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. Harpy eagles once ranged from Mexico to northern Argentina, but their habitat and population have been pressured extensively by years of deforestation and hunting. The lowland Amazon now represents what the authors term the “last stronghold” for these birds, where 93% of the existing population are thought to live. Large eagles are known to build their nests on tall emergent trees that rise above the forest canopy, but which exact trees harpy eagles use wasn’t clear before. Miranda and a team of researchers from the U.K. and Brazil pulled together all the information on known harpy nests and nesting trees in Latin America from the scientific literature, as well as unpublished studies and notes gathered from raptor biologists across the region. In total, they found information on 98 nests, the tree structures and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

