Hidden camera's hugging tiger wins wildlife photo award

From BBC
By Jonathan Amos
BBC Science Correspondent
To photograph one of rarest creatures on Earth you have to be incredibly skilled and remarkably lucky.
But Sergey Gorshkov is clearly both – as demonstrated by his stunning picture of a Siberian, or Amur, tiger deep in the forests of Russia’s Far East.
The image has just won him the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
The female tiger is seen embracing a tree, rubbing herself up against the bark to leave her scent and mark territory in Leopard National Park.
“The lighting, the colours, the texture – it’s like an oil painting,” says WPY chair of judges Roz Kidman-Cox.
“It’s almost as if the tiger is part of the forest. Her tail blends with the roots of the tree. The two are one,” she told BBC News.
All the more extraordinary is that this is a camera-trap image. The equipment was set up in the forest and left for months, waiting to trigger automatically when a tiger came by.
Of course, Sergey had to know where he’d be most likely to frame the animal – and that’s where the skill of an experienced wildlife photographer comes into play.
Eastern Russia’s tigers were hunted to near-extinction and probably now number only a few hundred individuals. And with their prey – mostly deer and wild boar – also diminished, it means the Amurs must range over vast distances to find food.
It all adds to the difficulty of securing any