Mexico: Four decades of community lessons from the forests of Durango

As July begins, the rains become an integral part of the landscape of Santiago Papasquiaro, in the northern Mexican state of Durango. For the residents of the region, this indicates that the annual reforestation work is about to start. This year will be no exception but the work will not proceed as before: the nursery of the Union of Ejidos and Forest Communities General Emiliano Zapata (UNECOFAEZ) didn’t grow any trees for the 2020 season, and the 76 members of this organization will have to buy plants that they used to receive at virtually no cost from nurseries. The UNECOFAEZ nursery, which at its height produced 1.5 million trees per year, did not receive the funds that Mexico’s National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR) used to grant it on a recurring basis, and was forced to suspend operations. To Chea Soto, a forestry engineer who works at the Topia Integral Forest Conservation and Development Unit, one of the community companies that developed out of UNECOFAEZ, the situation, although difficult, is not insurmountable. For three decades in the region, measures have been implemented to conserve forestry resources, so he says he’s confident that there will be good natural regeneration of the forest, and they will only have to buy a minimal number of plants. Community forestry companies in the northwest Mexican state of Durango work with an approach that seeks to reconcile timber harvesting with forest conservation. Image courtesy of UCDFI Topia, S.C. But to José Raquel Ramírez Nevárez, president of UNECOFAEZ, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

