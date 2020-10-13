Which version? Confusion over environmental fallout of Indonesia deregulation law

Multiple versions of a sweeping deregulation law passed in Indonesia last week contain substantial differences affecting the nation’s plantation sector, despite assurances from lawmakers that any changes to the text made in recent days were merely cosmetic in nature. One of the most striking differences pertains to slash-and-burn agriculture, which has long been illegal for all but small farmers. A version of the law that circulated on Oct. 5, hours after it was ratified at a plenary session of the nation’s parliament with approval from President Joko Widodo’s administration, deleted the small farmers exemption from existing legislation. But it reappeared in a version of the deregulation law that emerged on Oct. 12. The Oct. 12 version also contains key differences related to plantation companies’ liability for wildfires, a restriction on speculative “land banking,” and Jakarta’s discretion to determine the size of plantations — all of which carry significant implications for Indonesia’s dwindling rainforests. Indra Iskandar, the secretary-general of the nation’s parliament, told local media on Oct. 12 that there had been “no substantive changes” between the two versions, and that any differences were due to addressing “typos” and “formatting.” He did not respond to questions sent to his phone about the changes identified by Mongabay. The deregulation law, which amends some 75 existing laws, has faced heated opposition from critics who say it slashes labor rights and environmental safeguards in a misguided bid to boost investment in a country hit hard by COVID-19. Lawmakers rushed to pass the bill, called…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay