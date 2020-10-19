Armed and dangerous, murder lorises use their venom against each other

Videos and images of slow lorises being “tickled” have gone viral: their large eyes peering out, tiny arms raised overhead. But, as it turns out, the loris isn’t tickled to be there. It wants to kill. Slow lorises raise their arms overhead both as a defensive posture and to gain quick licking access to oil glands near their armpits. In these glands is a potent cocktail of chemicals that, when mixed with their saliva, creates a powerful venom. A study released Oct. 19 in the journal Current Biology reveals that Javan slow lorises (Nycticebus javanicus) use this venom not only against other species (such as humans), but also against each other. The use of venom within individuals of the same species, known as intraspecific competition, is extremely rare, found in only four other species of animals. A young Javan slow loris in its defensive venom pose. Photo by Andrew Walmsley courtesy of the Little Fireface Project “This new study is without doubt the biggest field-based study of the competitive use of venom in any species done to date,” Ronald Jenner, venom expert at the Natural History Museum in London told Mongabay. “It provides the most comprehensive evidence to date about how both male and female slow lorises use their venomous bites in competition for limited resources, such as territory or mates.” Over a period of eight years, Anna Nekaris, a professor at Oxford Brookes University, U.K., along with colleagues from the University of Queensland, Australian, and Gadjah Mada University, Indonesia,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

