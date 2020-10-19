Fire burns Pantanal’s upland heart and threatens nature’s fragile balance

About 50 firefighters took on the blazes in the Amolar Mountains. Image by André Zumak/IHP. “It has been a hard day. We are in the middle of a fight against the fire in one of the most emblematic communities of [the] Pantanal. For the first time in nine months, the fire is getting close to the houses, threatening people’s lives,” André Luiz Siqueira told this journalist in a rushed Whatsapp audio. The director-president of the NGO Ecoa was in Campo Grande, the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul, giving logistic support to nearly twenty firemen struggling to fight the flames in the Barra de São Lourenço community, along the Paraguai River. At the same time, Denir Marques was rescuing his 80-year-old mother, nearly forced to drag her from her home. “The fire was close and the wind was really strong, and she didn’t want to get out. Lucky the firemen were able to save her house,” he says. The scenes described by Siqueira and Marques happened on September 22. No one was hurt, thanks to the joint effort of volunteer firefighters who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with professional fire brigades from state and federal environmental agencies. More than two weeks later, however, and the fires were still burning on the far side of the Paraguai River in the Amolar Mountains. According to the NGO the Man of Pantanal’s Institute (IHP), the fires were only controlled by mid-September after 90% of the area was consumed by the blazes (120.000 square kilometers or 2.9…This article was originally published on Mongabay

