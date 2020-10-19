Madagascar experiments with drones for its massive reforestation effort

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — To achieve its ambitious large-scale reforestation goals, Madagascar is turning to the sky. The country will use drones to plant trees in isolated areas. The plan is to drop up to 400,000 tree seeds per day. In a speech to the Senate on June 23, Prime Minister Christian Ntsay mentioned the acquisition of 10 drones to augment manual tree-planting efforts by enabling coverage of difficult-to-access areas. The purchase will take place sometime this year. The country aims to produce an average of 60 million young seedlings per year, focusing on native and threatened precious wood species, such as rosewood and ebony. It will also consider fast-growing trees like paulownia and acacia, as well as bamboo, according to Ntsay. The government will engage citizens in growing and manually planting trees at the district and municipal level. On April 7, members of the Razan’ny Vohibola association help reforest the Vohibola forest in eastern Madagascar, as part of the country’s official reforestation program. Image by Angélique Stéphane. Since 2000, Madagascar has lost 23% of its forests. In total, 3.89 million hectares (9.6 million acres) were lost between 2001 and 2019, or nearly 205,000 ha (506,000 acres) per year, according to Global Forest Watch. Conservationists fear that if the destruction continues at this rate, Madagascan forests won’t survive longer than a few more decades. “For we conservation professionals, to hear that Madagascar will once again become a green island is one of the encouraging pieces of news,” said Jonah Ratsimbazafy, a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

