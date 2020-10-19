Putting sustainability at the center of business strategy: An interview with Paul Polman

Over the past decade perhaps no major diversified consumer products company has done more to burnish its sustainability credentials than Unilever, the 91-year-old conglomerate that owns brands ranging from Dove soap to Lipton tea to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. A driving force behind this shift was Paul Polman, who took the helm of the British-Dutch company in 2009 and led it to declare a goal of decoupling its environmental impact from its growth. That Unilever emerged as a globally recognized leader in sustainability may seem surprising given Polman’s pedigree — as an seasoned executive at Nestlé and Procter & Gamble he wasn’t known for greenery going into the role. But early in his tenure at Unilever, he make bold and unconventional moves that seemed heretical to some investors accustomed to a focus on short-term profits. Polman stopped issuing quarterly guidance, warned that climate change was costing Unilever hundreds of millions of dollars annually, began requiring suppliers develop plans to eliminate deforestation from their supply chains, and acquired companies known for their eco-friendly approach, including Seventh Generation, Schmidt’s Naturals, and Tazo tea. One of his biggest moves was to establish the Sustainable Living Plan, a blueprint to move Unilever toward more planet-friendly growth, including shifting to 100% renewable energy supply, substantially reducing plastic waste and water use, achieving a deforestation-free supply chain by 2023, and pressing world leaders to adopt the Paris climate accord. These decisions weren’t always welcomed by Wall Street and in February 2017 Polman faced his biggest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

