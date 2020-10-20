Data drives Bloomberg’s support for climate solutions: An interview with Antha N. Williams

Bloomberg Philanthropies, the foundation launched by businessman and former New York City mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, is one of the world’s largest charitable organizations. According to the Foundation Center, the foundation’s $7.15 billion in assets in 2015 made it the 10th largest foundation in the United States that year. Bloomberg says it distributed $3.3 billion in 2019 alone. One of Bloomberg’s priority focal areas is the environment: specifically combating climate change by accelerating the transition to clean energy, greening the world’s cities, and protecting the health and productivity of oceans. Heading up the foundation’s environment program is Antha N. Williams, who got her start as a campaigner and organizer before taking up leadership roles in the world of philanthropy. Williams says Bloomberg’s strategy is to develop programs that offer the highest leverage in terms of impact. “We look for measurable, data-driven solutions we can drive to help solve a problem,” Williams told Mongabay. “And in tandem we ask, how can we craft our solutions to benefit the greatest number of people?” From an environmental perspective, this means targeting opportunities that drive change at scale, like advancing climate leadership, supporting national policies to combat destructive fishing practices and bolster marine protected areas, and empowering bottom-up approaches to natural resources management. “In recent years, we’re feeling a lot of urgency in our work because of where the science says we need to be and the areas where we see the most opportunity – especially when our elected leaders walk away from climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

