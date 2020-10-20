From the ashes of a volcano: Mexico’s Purépecha Forest

It was in Michoacán state in central-western Mexico where the so-called war against drugs began in December 2006. The state fell apart, and in the meantime, the forests were simultaneously being destroyed through the illegal expansion of avocado cultivation, fueled by high avocado prices internationally. Nevertheless, in this same region, the community forests of the village of Nuevo San Juan Parangaricutiro, west of Mexico City, are a lesson on forest management, governance, conservation and wealth creation, said experts with knowledge of the community. This community belonging to the Purépecha Indigenous group lives in the area around the Parícutin volcano, and it has struggled in the climate of ungovernability unleashed in the region in 2006. A few years later, the H1N1 flu pandemic hit, interrupting and paralyzing the regional economy. Despite these difficulties, however, Nuevo San Juan has successfully protected its heritage and assets and maintained its supply chain and commercial routes, sources said. The Purépecha and Mexican flags fly next to each other in the village of Nuevo San Juan Parangaricutiro. Image by courtesy of the National Forestry Commission of Mexico (CONAFOR). Today, the problem of violence remains unresolved. And an even more serious crisis has arrived: the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mexican government has almost totally withdrawn support and subsidies for the forestry sector, against a backdrop of a challenging international context. But the community members of Nuevo San Juan feel stronger and better prepared as a result of their prior experiences, said Héctor Andrés Anguiano Cuara, the community-designated spokesman.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay