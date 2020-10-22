Norway funds satellite map of world's tropical forests

From BBC
A unique satellite dataset on the world’s tropical forests is now available for all to see and use.
It’s a high-resolution image map covering 64 countries that will be updated monthly.
Anyone who wants to understand how trees are being managed will be able to download the necessary information for analysis – for free.
The Norwegian government is funding the project through its International Climate and Forests Initiative (NICFI).
The dataset should be an enormous help in the fight against deforestation, said Sveinung Rotevatn, Norway’s Minister of Climate and Environment.
“There are many parts of the world where high-resolution images simply aren’t available, or where they are available – the NGOs, communities, and academia in those countries can’t afford them because they’re quite expensive.
“So, we’ve decided to foot the bill for the world, basically,” he told BBC News.
The NICFI has awarded a $44m (£33m) contract to Earth-observation specialists Airbus, Planet and Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) for access to their pictures and expertise.
European aerospace giant Airbus is opening up its Spot image archive going back to 2002.
US-based Planet operates the single biggest constellation of imaging satellites in orbit today. The San Francisco firm acquires a complete picture of the Earth’s land surface daily (cloud permitting), and it will provide the bulk of the data for the monthly map going forward.
KSAT will tie the information together and provide the technical support for users.
