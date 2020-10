A sweeping new plan for restoration, recreation and commerce in the Ohio River watershed. This election season, we hear from voters on actions they want from lawmakers on climate change, and from an environmental group hoping to turn Pa.’s Republican-led legislature blue. Plus, climate change could already be impacting the safety of boats, barges and their operators on the the Ohio River.

