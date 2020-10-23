HS2: Moving ancient woodland habitat for rail line flawed, ecologists say

From BBC
Moving ancient woodlands cut down to make way for HS2 is a fundamentally flawed idea, leading ecologists say.
The company behind the new rapid rail connection between London and the north of England is cutting down trees in the course of the construction.
HS2 say the woods are not being destroyed because their soils are being “translocated” to other places.
Experts have told the BBC there is no strong evidence this method works and say it is a “smokescreen”.
HS2 acknowledges the evidence for the plan is “limited”.
Penny McGregor’s family own part of ancient South Cubbington Wood in Warwickshire, of which 1.5 hectares (3.7 acres) is currently being cut down.
“This means everything to the community,” said Mrs McGregor.
“There are ashes scattered here of people’s loved ones. It’s always been a place where people go. It’s de-stressing, it’s good for you.
“I have tried to show [prime minister] Boris Johnson and [transport secretary] Grant Shapps, but no matter how important a place seems to be to locals, this high-speed line trumps everything.
“It’s becoming less and less important as we go forward with what’s happening with Covid. It’s madness.”
Elements of the ancient woodland are being translocated to a field next door.
Translocation was originally described as moving a specific plant, animal, or insect for