Fantastic beasts in the real world and where to find them

From BBC
There’s a real danger we’ll get a Section 3A incident in Central London this December.
Muggles are being invited to see a parade of fantastic beasts at the Natural History Museum (NHM).
Erumpents, snifflers, murtlaps, occamies – you’re invited to purchase tickets to see some of these magical creatures, but an obliviate spell will ensure you remember absolutely nothing after the event.
Which would be a great shame because the NHM is promising its new exhibition, Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, will be one of the best it’s ever staged.
The show has been two years in the planning.
It’s a tie-up with the BBC and Warner Brothers, who brought author JK Rowlings’ Harry Potter books – and their Fantastic Beasts spinoffs – to the big screen.
The NHM has spied an opportunity to use the interest in the hugely popular wizarding chronicles to tell some stories of it own about the real world and conservation.
“There was a very obvious parallel for us,” says Lorraine Cornish, the NHM’s head conservator and science lead on The Wonder of Nature.
“Consider Newt Scamander, the lead character in Fantastic Beasts. He’s a magi-zoologist who goes around the world, recording and understanding all these amazing animals, but also trying to protect them. And we thought that was a great message, in terms of what we’re also trying to do here at the Natural History Museum. So, the parallel is obvious; we’re just going to show it