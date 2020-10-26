Water on the Moon could sustain a lunar base

From BBC
Having dropped tantalising hints days ago about an “exciting new discovery about the Moon“, the US space agency has revealed conclusive evidence of water on our only natural satellite.
This “unambiguous detection of molecular water” will boost Nasa’s hopes of establishing a lunar base.
The aim is to sustain that base by tapping into the Moon’s natural resources.
The findings have been published as two papers in the journal Nature Astronomy.
While there have previously been signs of water on the lunar surface, these new discoveries suggest it is more abundant than previously thought. “It gives us more options for potential water sources on the Moon,” said Hannah Sargeant, a planetary scientist from the Open University in Milton Keynes, told BBC News.
“Where to put a Moon base is largely focused on where the water is.”
The US space agency has said it will send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 to prepare for the “next giant leap” – human exploration of Mars as early as the 2030s.
Dr Sargeant explained that this meant developing “a more sustainable way of doing space exploration”.
“Part of that is using these local resources – especially water,” she told BBC News.
The first of these new discoveries was made from an airborne infrared telescope known as Sofia. This observatory, on board a modified Boeing 747, flies above 99%of Earth’s atmosphere, giving a largely unobstructed view of the Solar System.
By bouncing infrared light off the Moon’s surface, scientists